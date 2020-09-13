Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. 1,631,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

