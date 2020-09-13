Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 1,370,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,544. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

