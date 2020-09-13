Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.