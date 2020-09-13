Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,416 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

WFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 34,838,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

