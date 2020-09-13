Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director James Reid sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $117,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $331,237.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,905.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,636 shares of company stock valued at $41,836,599. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 89,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

