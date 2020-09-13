Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.