Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.50.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,706. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

