Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $134.43. 447,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,244. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

