Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 318.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $207,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $166.45. 2,116,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

