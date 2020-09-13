Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. 3,001,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

