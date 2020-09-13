Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 422,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,176. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

