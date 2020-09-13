Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,219. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

