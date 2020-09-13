Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,569.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

