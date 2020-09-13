Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,052.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,066.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $977.32. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

