Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock remained flat at $$80.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.