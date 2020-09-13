Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

