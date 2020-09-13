TPG Specialty Lending Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.