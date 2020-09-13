TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

