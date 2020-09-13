Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.82.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

