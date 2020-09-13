Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Davy Research upgraded Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442.36 ($18.85).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($14.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.71.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern bought 63 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.95). Also, insider Coline McConville purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, for a total transaction of £695.40 ($908.66). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 377 shares of company stock valued at $427,668.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

