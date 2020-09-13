Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to $1.20

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $0.65 to $1.20 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

