Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TSC opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $428.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $206,131 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 27.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 83.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

