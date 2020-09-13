Truist Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $100.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Truist from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.46.

ZS stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

