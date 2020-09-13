Truist Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $100.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target decreased by Truist from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

