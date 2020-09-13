Truist Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $95.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target raised by Truist from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Accolade Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.