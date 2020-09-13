Truist Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,580.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,130.10.

CMG opened at $1,297.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $973.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $192,969,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

