Truist Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $28.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.13 million, a P/E ratio of 144.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

