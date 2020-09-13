Truist Securiti Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.3% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $9,365,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,957.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 541,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

