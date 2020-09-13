Truist Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Truist from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.12.

BMRN stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

