Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.20.

Shares of TOU opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 212.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.38 per share, with a total value of C$123,756.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,636,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$106,879,852.18. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $538,999.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

