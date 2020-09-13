Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$50.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of ENB opened at C$41.13 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

