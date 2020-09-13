Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS TKHVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector.

