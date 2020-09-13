Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $58,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 9,806,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,530. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

