U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,825. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

