UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

UBSFY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

