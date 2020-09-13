UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Mediaset from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

MDIUY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Mediaset has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

