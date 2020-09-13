United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

