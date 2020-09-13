United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of UIHC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Insurance by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

