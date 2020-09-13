United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UDIRF. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $47.10 on Thursday. United Internet has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

