UnlimitedIP Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $407,160.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE and LBank. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01594749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00189117 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

