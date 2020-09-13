Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & OmniComm Systems (NASDAQ:OMCM) Head to Head Contrast

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Uxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Uxin $227.64 million 1.16 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.50

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Uxin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Uxin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

