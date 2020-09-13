ValuEngine Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Strong Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

City Office REIT stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

