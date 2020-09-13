ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Sell

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $649.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

