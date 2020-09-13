ValuEngine Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

AMP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

