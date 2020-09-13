ValuEngine Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

BC stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,863,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 308.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 564,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 74.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 539,053 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the period.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

