ValuEngine Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

CPSI stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,142 shares of company stock worth $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

