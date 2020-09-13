ValuEngine Upgrades DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Buy

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DMAC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DMAC stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.