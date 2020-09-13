ValuEngine Upgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Hold

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.