ValuEngine Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Hold

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

