Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VOT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

